CUMBERLAND — Brenda Patton said her new home reminds her of a luxury hotel suite at the beach.
In June, she moved into a two-bedroom apartment at Allegany Junction.
On Thursday, Patton was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 40-unit building.
“It’s very quiet,” she said and provided a tour of her new apartment. “This is a lovely place.”
After selling her house of 24 years in Cumberland, Patton wasn’t sure how quickly she’d adjust to a new environment.
Now, she and her dog Madison — an 8-year-old Maltese mix, and cat Gracie, a Maine Coon — are loving their new abode.
And without homeowner responsibilities including grass to mow and snow to shovel, Patton, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the late 1990s, is happy to unpack her belongings and settle into a modern building where she’s also made new friends.
“I sleep like a rock,” she said.
While the move to a smaller place required Patton to downsize, she’s pleased with the storage, modern appliances and details her new apartment offers.
“We all have doorbells and little lights outside … and we control our own heat and air conditioning,” she said. “And the bathrooms are huge.”
Low-income housing
Allegany Junction, 119 Reynolds St., includes 36 housing units for workforce families, singles and seniors that earn 30% to 60% of area median income, in addition to four market rate units.
The $9.6 million property was developed by Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. with nonprofit partner Housing Services Alliance, Inc.
The city of Cumberland supported the development and approved a payment in lieu of taxes, which was critical for Allegany Junction to operate and be rented at affordable rates.
The development was awarded Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development to support financing.
Apartments have open-concept living spaces and kitchens feature ENERGY STAR appliances.
Green building methods and materials, including energy-efficient windows and water-saving bathroom fixtures, allow residents to pay low monthly utility bills.
The building also features amenities including a community room for resident social activities, fitness center, outdoor playlot, off-street parking and an onsite manager to assist residents.
“Without the support Allegany Junction received from the City of Cumberland and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, in addition to our financial partners, the development would not have been possible,” Woda Cooper Companies’ Principal Jeffrey J. Woda said via press release for Thursday’s event.
“It is an excellent new option for families, workforce members, retired seniors and others seeking affordable housing,” he said.
Former school site
Allegany Junction was built on the site of the former East Side School, where Patton attended sixth grade.
The former school was razed in 2016 to create an unencumbered 3.5-acre tract just off Interstate 68 on the city’s East Side.
Thursday’s ceremony included several public officials, including Cumberland Councilman Eugene Frazier.
He recalled starting first grade with three of his cousins at the former East Side School in 1957.
His son Geno also attended the former school.
“It was a great experience,” Frazier said and added he’s pleased the site was used to create Allegany Junction.
“I’m so glad that we have this,” he said. “We need housing here.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss echoed that sentiment.
“Housing is one of Cumberland’s greatest needs,” he said.
To learn more, visit wodagroup.com or call 240-707-1237.
