CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will welcome patrons back to six of its buildings Nov. 9, part of a phased reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Libraries at Frostburg, George’s Creek, South Cumberland, Washington Street and Westernport will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The LaVale Library will not be part of the reopening, as it is scheduled for renovations.
In accordance with Gov. Larry Hogan’s order, library patrons over 5 years of age will be required to wear masks while in the library. The number of patrons allowed in a building at one time will be 15 and there will be a one-hour limit on how long a visit can last.
“We’re really excited to have people back in the building,” said Ashley Swinford, the library system’s director of marketing and outreach. “Staff have really missed their patrons. We build these great relationships with the community and we’re just excited to be able to see people again and safely provide them the services of the library.”
If a patron picks up a book from a shelf and ultimately decides they don’t want to check it out, there will be a bin at the front of the library to place the book in rather than placing it back on the shelf.
“We’ll have a bin that we’ll be able to put all of those things in, and then we’ll take it to the quarantine, (where) it starts the quarantine period, which right now is at five days,” Swinford said.
While services will vary by location, people will still be able to pick up holds, use the public computers, printers, copiers, the public Wi-Fi and return items via the bookdrop.
A list of the modified services and policies can be found on the website, www.alleganycountylibrary.info/coronavirus.
