CUMBERLAND — Traditionally, the gift to celebrate a 15th anniversary is crystal. But Allegany Magazine intends to keep celebrating with paper.
It was 15 years ago this month that Allegany Magazine published its first edition. Cumberland native and award winning actor William H. Macy appeared on the cover. The January 2021 edition marks the 137th issue of the magazine.
“In an era where many lifestyles magazines come and go and even fold within the first few years, the fact that a magazine highlighting your home is celebrating 15 years is actually pretty remarkable and a testament to our readers’ love for their community,” said Allegany Magazine’s managing and founding editor, Shane Riggs. “Not every area — even big cities — has its own magazine. And some of them that do — guess what? They are actually copying ideas and styles from us.”
Riggs was hired as the managing editor of a new unnamed magazine in October 2005. It was the hope of CNHI — the parent company of the Times-News — to introduce lifestyles magazines at its most successful newspaper locations. At the same time, Riggs was working for the Allegany Arts Council and was actively soliciting ideas on how to make a local magazine a reality.
“And when the two parties heard of one another’s plans, we decided to join forces,” said Riggs.
A public committee made up of business leaders and elected officials and college presidents at the time was convened to discuss the viability of the idea and to even suggest names for the publication.
“And here we are, 15 years later. Fifteen years ago, I walked into what would be my office at Allegany Magazine. And I walked into this new idea,” said Riggs. “But I had no idea what I was walking into. After a decade and a half, and a few more gray hairs than I started with, I’m just as excited now to be here as I was 15 years ago.”
Riggs said it is the readers of the magazine who inspire the contents of each issue and drive the content of Allegany Magazine.
“Our readers have always been very good at letting me know what they want and even do not want in their magazine,” he said. “And sometimes they let me know by contacting me on social media at 2 a.m. on a Saturday morning!”
The anniversary edition of Allegany Magazine will commemorate this milestone by “visiting with” former cover stories over the last 15 years.
“I asked most of our former covers if they would like to participate in this anniversary edition and let the readers know what they have been up to since appearing on the cover, and nearly every subject I contacted wanted to participate and they sure have some incredible updates,” said Riggs. “Along with each story, readers will find a ‘behind the scenes’ note on what it took to put the original story together.”
Moving forward, the editions in 2021 will include much more reader input, said Riggs.
“As always, this magazine belongs to its readers,” he said. “I want readers to feel ownership in this magazine. I want them to feel like the magazine belongs to them because truly it does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.