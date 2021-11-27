It’s a holiday coffee table book 15 years in the making.
Since 2006, Allegany Magazine — a sister publication to the Cumberland Times News — has been producing a year-end holiday edition. And for those 15 years, each of those special editions have included photos, stories, recipes and memories mostly from readers of the publication.
“As a grand finale to a year-long celebration of our 15th anniversary, we decided it might be a great way to commemorate all of these past holidays by publishing our first ever collectible keepsake hard back book,” Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine, said. “Readers are going to find in this beautifully designed book the most talked about, most popular, most touching, the most humorous, and the most heartwarming stories and photos that have appeared in our holiday issues over the last decade and a half.”
The result of that collection is “Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Holiday Keepsake Treasury” — a hard copy collectible coffee table sized book released on Wednesday. A limited number of first editions has been printed. Should the copies sell out this season, a second edition reprint will not be available until next year.
“There is nothing quite as All-American and classic as a holiday in Western Maryland. The scenic railroad barreling through a snowcapped mountain, Santa on the downtown mall, the churches all lit up, the menorahs glowing, nativities in church yards,” Riggs said. “It’s a very special time of the year and every year, we ask for photos and stories that reflect the season. And this special collection is just bursting with love not only for the season but of our hometown. Anyone who loves the holidays here at home will love this coffee table book.”
The cover of the book itself is from a local photographer. Michelle Crawford of Sweet Charlotte Photography is credited with the photo on the front of the book. Crawford also holds the record for the most photos having appeared on the holiday editions of the magazine throughout the years.
Some of the stories featured in “Magic and Memories” include the Cumberland tree lighting, the Lonaconing Christmas Parade and Frostburg’s Storybook Holiday. There are also features on why Allegany County consistently shows up on the national stage at holiday time.
“Whether it’s the voice in a beloved animated feature, the daughter of the Love Boat Captain, Golden Girls Dorothy’s boyfriend in a Christmas family classic, Bill Murray’s copy machine loving secretary or the winner of a nationally televised lighting display, all roads lead to Allegany County this time of year,” Riggs said.
The book is also meant to be timeless — something that can be displayed annually with holiday décor and read every year. It is especially designed to be part of every winter and holiday season.
The stories and photography that have been curated and selected from the last 15 years of holiday editions are all locally written and locally submitted. There are more than 150 stories, 50 recipes, 20 original poems and close to 1,000 photos of Allegany County and the surrounding area dressed in its winter and holiday best in this hardbound collection.
The cover retail price of the book is listed at $29.95 and is available for purchase separately at select locations, including the offices of the Times-News. However, until Dec. 31, subscribers to Allegany Magazine can receive the book as a gift by renewing or subscribing to the magazine for three years. Readers of the magazine are asked to simply subscribe or renew subscriptions with Allegany Magazine for three years and “Magic and Memories” will be included.
The offer is not limited to any number of copies — and so every three-year subscription or renewal to Allegany Magazine will include the collectible nearly 200-page hard copy coffee table book. The book or three-year magazine subscription offer can be ordered by calling 301-722-4604 or 301-722-4608.
