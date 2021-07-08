CUMBERLAND — A bit of national recognition recently awarded to Allegany Magazine is proof of the thriving community that the publication represents, said some of the staff who work to put it out each month.
The publication was named in March as Magazine of the Year by parent company CNHI. A Wednesday afternoon ceremony held at the Times-News’ Baltimore Street office celebrated the accolade, which managing editor Shane Riggs said he’s had his eye on since the magazine first launched in 2006.
Riggs recalled being at home on a Sunday evening when Times-News Managing Editor John Smith called him.
“John called me, and said to check the website to see the list of winners,” he said. “I think I screamed a bit. I was really tickled by it. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do since I started the job.”
This year is the magazine’s 15th anniversary, Riggs said, so the win was well-timed.
Community involvement, he said, makes Allegany Magazine the strong publication that it is. Local photographers compete among themselves to have their pictures selected as the cover photo each month, and each edition contains content sourced from the region’s best writers.
“I reach out to them all the time and ask them ‘What do you want in it?’” Riggs said of compiling content for each issue. “Half of the issues each year are community-built. ... That helps me, but it also creates a community feel for them. They feel like they have control of it. I think that’s when we have our better issues, when we let the public take control of it.”
Riggs said the August and September 2020 issues of the magazine were submitted for judging, which respectively focused on the community and COVID-19 and a Pride edition featuring local LGBTQ perspectives and features.
“I was really proud of the fact that those are both two community-driven examples of the magazine,” Riggs said. “That was really impactful.”
CNHI Chief Operating Officer Steve McPhaul shared during the ceremony some of the comments made by judges. To the panel, McPhaul said, Allegany Magazine stood out for its “content, layout, and very importantly, diverse voices.”
Smith commended Riggs’ diligence.
“Shane Riggs lives and breathes Allegany Magazine,” he said. “He has assembled a team of writers and photographers that provides compelling content reflecting everyday life in our region. Shane also does an excellent job of promoting the magazine both online and on social media.”
The magazine’s emphasis on local content and working with hometown writers and creatives helps carve its niche in the community, Smith said, as do the quality of the photography and storytelling.
Allegany Magazine and Times-News Publisher Robert Forcey said the win was well-earned, and a long time coming.
“I think it’s recognition for all the good news that we’ve published in Allegany Magazine over the last year,” he said. “In a year filled with challenges and bad news, we continued to show the positive side of our community.”
CNHI regional publisher Sharon Sorg agreed that the magazine’s win was overdue.
“I agree with Shane: It was about time,” Sorg said. “It’s an impressive magazine. The entire team does a phenomenal job putting it together, under Shane’s leadership. We use it at some of our other papers as an example of what to do.”
Riggs’ dedication is readily apparent, Sorg said.
“This is his life. This is what he lives and breathes,” Sorg said. “He pours his heart and soul into it, and it shows. It really does show.”
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy sales are sold at more than 40 retail outlets in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford (Pa.) and Mineral (W.Va.) counties.
Subscribers are now able to buy a bundled premium package that includes the Times-News and Allegany Magazine for one price. Visit www.times-news.com/subscriptions/ for more information.
