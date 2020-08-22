Allegany Magazine looking for holiday submissions

It’s beginning to look a lot like — Christmas?
The calendar on the wall may say it’s August, but Allegany Magazine — a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News, is now seeking entries for its annual keepsake holiday edition.
“We are already getting ready for the holidays,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of the lifestyles monthly. “We will again be publishing our popular annual holiday edition celebrating all winter holidays, and we need the public’s help to make this the biggest and best we have ever done.”
Allegany Magazine is looking for editorial copy in the form of short true essays about the winter season, original poetry, fiction and nonfiction stories, family recipes and photography.
The 2020 Holiday Edition of Allegany Magazine will be published in November.
“That’s a little earlier this year than folks may be used to seeing our annual holiday issue and so we need help a little earlier in getting the materials ready for it,” Riggs said. “This will actually be the 14th annual holiday edition.”
Allegany Magazine began publishing keepsake holiday issues in November 2017. Every year since either the November or December issue of Allegany Magazine has been the holiday edition, featuring stories and photos of the wintertime holidays from readers.
“There is nothing quite as all-American and classic as a holiday in Western Maryland. The steam train barreling through a snowcapped mountain, Santa on the downtown mall, the churches all lit up, the menorahs glowing, nativities in church yards,” said Riggs. “It’s a very special time of the year and we are once again asking for photos and stories that would reflect that.”
Riggs said the holiday editions of Allegany Magazine are meant to be timeless and to be editions that readers can take out with their holiday décor every year and read over and over again.
“It’s meant to be part or every winter and holiday season,” he said. “When we are putting the holiday issue together, we are looking for an issue that readers can put on their coffee tables with other holiday decorations and refer to in years to come. The stories are ones that can be read aloud by the fire over and over, year after year. And the pictures that are in this issue will make people from our area proud to call our mountains home for the holidays.”
Holiday items can be emailed to sriggs@times-news.com. In the subject line, include Allegany Holiday in order for the material to be directed to the proper edition. Hard copies can also be submitted to Holidays/Allegany Magazine, PO Box 1662, Cumberland, MD 21502. Photos, stories and recipes submitted must be owned by the person doing the submitting, or permission granted to be submitted. Allegany Magazine reserves to edit material when necessary. Deadline for submissions has been extended through Friday September 4, 2020. Material submitted after the deadline cannot be accepted for November 2020 but may be reserved for future holiday editions.
