Who do you find fascinating?
Since 2006, Allegany Magazine has been asking its readers that question. And the readers have been answering.
“The intent of our annual ‘Fascinating People’ edition has always been to shine a spotlight on those ‘unsung heroes’ of our community,” said Shane Riggs, Allegany Magazine’s managing editor. “And I think we can all agree that 2021 was a most extraordinary year. It was the year we tried to return to normal — whatever that is. But it was also a year where people in our community really showed us what they are made of.”
The December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine containing the publication’s annual year-end list of the area’s most fascinating people features Kiya Wilhelm on the cover in a photo taken for Allegany Magazine by Cody Steckman. Wilhelm finished third earlier this year on Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” on Fox.
“I think it is fair to say that individually as well as a community we have endured and endeavored and even persevered. Allegany County itself — let’s be honest — was a region dealing with a lot of stress to begin with — and then we suddenly found ourselves on the national news — a few times over — and not always for the best of reasons,” said Riggs. “In the last year alone, this area has been the subject of news stories that have ranged from serial killers on the loose to showing up on TMZ and Entertainment Tonight to then being mentioned by the Wall Street Journal as the number one infectious place in the entire nation for COVID and then on the CDC’s list for dead last for vaccinations.”
But despite that, Riggs said the area and people in it “made the news for a lot of incredible reasons, too — we can claim the winners of the biggest Powerball jackpot in history; we can claim a winner in the “Great American Holiday Light Fight”; we are home to the third runnerup in the latest “Hell’s Kitchen” series; we have international record breaking swimmers and award-winning writers; filmmakers, book authors, concert promoters and even perhaps the real person who inspired a Norman Rockwell painting!”
Allegany Magazine’s 2021 list of the area’s most fascinating also includes Josh Arnold, Crystal Bender, Kia Corthron, Daniel Diehl, McClairen Eisenhour, Tifani Fisher, Joe George, Brownie Harris, Wesley Heinz, Cindy Hook, Eve Hutcherson, Juanita Lewis, Lexie Metz, Dick Mongold, Scott Pennington, Kenneth Preston, Pam Reynolds, Sheriff Craig Robertson, Dr. Rameen Shaffiei, Phil Smith, Michael O. Snyder, Cody Steckman, Stephanie Hutter Thomas, and the so-far still anonymous “The Power Pack” lottery winners from Lonaconing.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. It is available by direct delivery or mail subscription. Single copy sales are sold at more than 40 retail partners in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral counties.
