The calendar on the wall may say it’s August, but at Allegany Magazine, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — and every winter holiday.
Allegany Magazine — a sister publication to the Times-News — will again be publishing its popular annual holiday edition celebrating all winter holidays and is looking for entries from readers to include in the issue.
“We are right now at this very moment looking for photos, short essays, memories about spending the holidays here, even original poetry, short fiction and recipes,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of the award-winning monthly.
“Our holiday editions are meant to be timeless treasuries and to be editions that people can take out with their holiday decorations every year and read over and over again,” Riggs said. “Each holiday issue is designed to be a part or every winter and every holiday season. The stories are ones that can be read aloud by the fire over and over, year after year. And the pictures that are in this issue will make people from our area proud to call our mountains home for the holidays.”
The 15th Annual Holiday Edition of Allegany Magazine will be published in November and the contributions being sought will be a part of that volume. Allegany Magazine began publishing a keepsake holiday issue in November 2007. Every year since either the November or December issue of Allegany Magazine has been the holiday edition, featuring stories and photos of the winter time holidays.
Holiday items can be emailed to sriggs@times-news.com. In the subject line, include Allegany Holiday in order for the material to be directed to the proper edition.
Hard copies can also be submitted to Holidays/Allegany Magazine, PO Box 1662, Cumberland, MD 21502. Photos, stories and recipes submitted must be owned by the person doing the submitting or permission granted to be submitted. Allegany Magazine reserves to edit material when necessary. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 10.
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy issues are sold at more than 40 retail locations in the tri-state area.
