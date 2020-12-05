CUMBERLAND — Since 2006, Allegany Magazine has been asking its readers “Who do you find fascinating?” And the readers have been answering.
“The intent of our annual ‘Fascinating People’ edition has always been to shine a spotlight on those ‘unsung heroes’ of our community,” said Shane Riggs, Allegany Magazine’s managing editor. “And I think we can all agree that 2020 was a most extraordinary year and most unusual year. It changed the way we socialize and with whom we socialize, it changed the way we do business, dine out, go to movies, celebrate birthdays and in general live life.”
Because of this “extraordinary and most unusual year,” Riggs said more people were suggested as fascinating by magazine readers and more people this year are included. For the first time, Allegany Magazine is featuring 25 most fascinating people.
“Normally, we feature 15 to 20, but this year, we went a few folks over because so many people were doing things that were — to us here at Allegany Magazine — fascinating,” Riggs said. “We watched in our community as folks we knew and got to know reacted and responded to the swirl of change around them and took that as an opportunity. These are the people who kept moving, who rolled with the punches — and there were many of them in 2020.”
The 25 local people featured in the annual year-end edition for 2020 include football coaches, artistic directors of community theaters, movie producers, musicians, models, authors, chefs, restaurateurs, small business owners, a presidential candidate, photographers, war veterans, ship captains, physicians, public speakers, a police chief, a beauty queen, community activists and one junior science correspondent.
“One or two of them you may even find familiar. And one or two you may be hearing about for the first time,” Riggs said. “But these are the people in our community who this year — more than any other — impressed upon us the meaning of positivity and perseverance.”
Jake Klein, 10, a student at Beall Elementary School in Frostburg, is featured on the cover of the December edition in a photograph by Allegany Magazine photo correspondent Carisa Fazenbaker shot in Mountain Ridge High School.
The December edition also features year in review essays reflecting on the year and what it has taught and meant to the area from correspondents and columnists Carolyn Bond, Doris Mullan Brady, C.J. Cangianelli, Cassie Conklin, Jeff Keister, Heather Lancaster, Brooke Long, James Rada and Ellen McDaniel-Weissler.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. It is available by subscription. Single copy sales are available at 50 retail locations throughout Allegany, Bedford, Garrett and Mineral counties.
