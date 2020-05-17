CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Mineral counties each added COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The Allegany County Health Department said its case count rose by two, to 159.
The latest cases involve a man in his 60s who is hospitalized and a woman in her 20s who has not required hospitalization, health officials said.
The Mineral County Health Department said it had identified its 26th case of the coronavirus and was attempting to identify people who may have had close contact with that person.
No other information was released about that individual.
