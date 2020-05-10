CUMBERLAND — Allegany County added three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total to 146.
The cases include a staff member and resident at Cumberland Healthcare Center, the county health department said in a news release. At least 84 residents and 19 staffers at the nursing home have the disease.
The third confirmed case was a man in his 20s not affiliated with the nursing home, health officials said.
Mineral County, West Virginia, health officials also confirmed three new cases Sunday for a total of 22.
In a news release, the county health department said officials were working to identify people who may have had close contact with the individuals.
No other information was released.
Hampshire County confirmed its ninth case Saturday.
A news release posted to the county health department's Facebook page said the person's contacts were being notified, but provided no other information.
