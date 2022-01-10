Allegany, Moorefield and Northern led the way with two players each on the All-Area baseball first team, as selected by area coaches.
Coaches from 11 area schools submitted nominations and 10 returned ballots. This is the first All-Area list in two years: there was no 2020 team because the spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Isaac Upole of Southern headlined the team as the lone unanimous pick.
Northern, who finished 17-3 and advanced to the Maryland 1A state semifinals, was represented by shortstop Zach Hallenbeck and pitcher/infielder Mason Brenneman. Jake Rush was voted as the Player of the Year.
Moorefield completed a 22-5 season en route to a third consecutive Class A state title. The Yellow Jackets slotted infielder Isaac Van Meter and pitcher/infielder Hayden Baldwin on the top team.
Pitcher Eli Wallace and shortstop Darian Bauer helped Allegany to the Maryland 1A West Region Final, where it fell to Northern.
Frankfort catcher Brady Whitacre, Keyser outfielder Darrick Broadwater and Mountain Ridge catcher Bryce Snyder filled out the first team.
Isaac Upole
The big Southern lefty, a junior last spring, officially signed his letter of intent to play baseball at West Virginia in November and has a fastball that clocks in the upper 80s.
Upole — who was a second-teamer in 2019 — had his signature performance on the mound against powerhouse Jefferson when he allowed three runs on four hits in a complete-game effort, though the Rams came up short.
At the plate, Upole batted .340 with a .475 on-base percentage (OBP) and .574 slugging percentage (SGP). He slapped 16 hits — seven of which were doubles and two triples — with seven RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Isaac Van Meter
A dominant pitcher his sophomore season, Van Meter spent most of his time in the infield this past year recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Two years ago, Van Meter dominated with an 8-0 record, 0.64 ERA with 73 strikeouts to become an All-Area first team player, but his move off the mound was seamless. Following the COVID year, Van Meter batted .470 with a .663 OBP and .684 SGP.
He tallied 19 singles, five doubles, two triples, one home run, 27 RBIs and 28 runs. In limited time on the mound, Van Meter had a 0.84 ERA in 8.1 innings, striking out 13 and collecting two saves.
Van Meter, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, will play baseball at Division I Mount St. Mary’s.
Brady Whitacre
You’d be hard-pressed to find a player in the area who did more for his team than Whitacre did this past year.
Whitacre started the year as Frankfort’s leader both behind the plate and on the mound, but an injury to the Falcons’ starting shortstop forced the then-senior to the vacated position.
At the plate, Whitacre batted .417 with an OBP of .553 and a .639 SLG. He garnered 16 singles, 12 doubles, two triples, 16 RBIs and scored 25 times. Whitacre walked 17 times and struck out just three times all year.
On the mound, Whitacre — who will play at WVU Potomac State this year — had a 5-2 record with a 2.96 ERA in 49.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out 55 and walked 21.
Mason Brenneman
Brenneman collected the most wins on the mound for a Northern team that did a lot of winning.
After signing to play at Division II Davis & Elkins before the season, Brenneman amassed a 7-1 record with a 3.93 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched, striking out 57 and walking 16 over the course of his senior year.
At the dish, Brenneman had a .365 batting average, .487 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage. He hit safely in 23 of 63 at-bats, tallying four doubles, one triple, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 31 runs. He walked 15 times and stole six bases.
Zach Hallenbeck
Hallenbeck starred as Northern’s shortstop and relief pitcher his senior season in Accident.
Hallenbeck, who will play at Garrett College this year, hit safely in 25 of 63 at-bats for a .397 batting average and had a .542 on-base percentage and .698 slugging percentage. He tallied nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, 24 RBIs and scored 34 runs.
As a pitcher, Hallenbeck tallied two saves and a 3-1 record with a 2.65 ERA in 21.1 innings of work. He struck out 24 and walked 12.
In his biggest outing of the season against Allegany in the West Region championship, he pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief to send the Huskies to states.
Darrick Broadwater
The anchor of the Keyser batting order was second in the area with a .516 batting average.
Broadwater hit safely in 33 of 64 at-bats, slugging four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 27 RBIs. He also stole 15 bases and finished with a 1.339 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The senior is set to play at Garrett College for head coach Eric Hallenbeck, who is entering his 18th season at the helm.
Eli Wallace
Allegany’s ace was arguably the best pitcher in the area this past spring with an area-best 0.61 earned-run average.
Wallace — a left-handed pitcher — tossed a complete-game gem to out-duel Upole and the Rams in the 1A West semis, allowing just one unearned run in seven innings to help Allegany defeat Southern, 5-1, and advance to the title.
Wallace — who’s set to join Zach Hallenbeck and Broadwater at Garrett College — finished with a record of 4-0, allowing 23 hits and striking out 31 to 11 walks in 23 innings pitched. Wallace allowed just two earned runs all season. At the plate, Wallace batted .310 in 49 plate appearances.
Hayden Baldwin
Baldwin, Wallace’s other competition for top pitcher, had a special season both on the mound and at the plate.
The senior, who will play at WVU Potomac State this season, tallied a 7-1 record with a 1.86 earned-run average, 0.987 walks and hits per innings pitched and surrendered just 37 hits in 52.2 innings pitched with 64 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Baldwin no-hit Petersburg in the sectional playoffs, striking out nine and walking none in the 86-pitch complete-game masterpiece. An error was all that separated Baldwin from a perfect game.
In the box, Baldwin was just as good with a .410 average, .530 OBP and .701 SLG percentage. Baldwin slapped 18 singles, 12 doubles, three homers with 37 runs batted in and 24 runs scored.
Baldwin also made the All-Area first team in 2019.
Darian Bauer
Allegany’s starting shortstop is one of three juniors to make the All-Area first team along with Upole and Snyder, and he flashed his potential during the condensed spring campaign.
Bauer hit safely in 14 of 39 at-bats for a .359 batting average and .541 on-base percentage. He garnered 10 singles, three doubles and one home run for 12 RBIs and 15 runs.
Bauer did the little things well, displaying a good eye that earned 17 free passes and solid glove-work to make 22 assists and 12 put-outs with just two errors all year.
Bryce Snyder
Snyder is more than just the best quarterback in the area.
The Mountain Ridge star racked up numbers as the Miners’ ace and catcher. Snyder batted .455 with 15 hits, five doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 runs batted in over the 11-game season.
Snyder roped a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh against Southern, though the Rams would go on to win the ballgame.
Defensively behind the plate, Snyder caught seven runners stealing — one more than the number of bases stolen on him for a .538 caught stealing percentage.
As a pitcher, Snyder went 2-2 in five starts and allowed 12 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings pitched for a 3.273 ERA. He fanned 26 hitters, gave up 21 hits and walked 16.
Second Team
Hampshire led the way with two selections to the second team in Wes Landis and Alex Hott. Landis is playing baseball at Fairmont State this year.
They’re joined by Allegany’s Matt Fuzie — now at Garrett College — Slade Saville of Petersburg, Will Moon of Southern, Noah Broadwater of Keyser, and Uma Pua’auli of Mountain Ridge.
Fuzie also earned second-team honors in 2019.
Honorable Mention
The honorable mentions were Chance Ritchey (Northern), Griffin Madden (Allegany), Bradyn Speir (Mountain Ridge), Peyton Clark (Frankfort), Ben Nestor (Frankfort), Garrett Strickler (Moorefield), Sammy Bradfield (Keyser), Connor O’Brien (Calvary) and Grant Landis (Hampshire).
Those players received at least one vote from area coaches, but they didn’t meet the threshold to appear on the second team.
