Allegany Museum eyes May for new exhibit opening

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Museum hopes to have its new facade, parking lot and first-floor exhibit ready for show come May 23.
The exhibit that’s been under construction for more than a year now, Crossroads of America, focuses on transit throughout the region.
“It’s organized chronologically,” said Chris Sloan, senior designer of the project.
The first-floor exhibit begins with a replica woodland stick and bark hut from the paleolithic period tucked behind a mock post office where kids can pick up interactive travel postcards.
“All throughout the museum, to make the experience interesting to kids, we have what’s called a travel experience,” Sloan said. “Kids will start out at this post office. They’ll randomly be assigned a postcard, which tells them where their journey started from and if they’re traveling by horse, by Conestoga wagon, by canal boat or by B&O railroad.
“Depending on the card they get, as they go through the museum they’ll stop at these stations and be told how long it took them to get, say Baltimore to Harpers Ferry,” Sloan said.
It’s all by chance, Sloan said. They’ll go from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to Hancock, to Cumberland and on to Uniontown, Pennsylvania, before ending at Wheeling, West Virginia.
“They’ll be interacting with the whole idea of traveling with the different experiences of people that traveled here in the past,” Sloan said.
To the right of the hut will be a mural and showcase of the Colonial period, where Thomas Cresap and Nemacolin combined efforts to find a suitable path west toward Pittsburgh and Wheeling to the Ohio River. Displayed around the mural will be artifacts like old Cresap deeds to the land from the 18th century.
“The whole point really was the Ohio River,” Sloan said.
A large 3D model of Fort Cumberland from 1755 and the hill where it sat will be positioned under the mural.
The next area along the tour will be dedicated to the time of George Washington and Edward Braddock, who helped the search for a path west. There will be a display case with a reconstruction of Washington in it. The first president of the United States spent multiple periods of his life in the area.
Across from Washington sits an original, paint-faded Conestoga wagon sitting on a mock-up of an early part of the Braddock Road, which was a dirt road that in 1811 Congress decided should be made of macadam.
“This is an original. This is a 1520 Conestoga wagon. It is original with the exception of the canvas top. The canvas top is probably 50 years old,” said Gary Bartik, the museum proprietor. “They were quite reliable in that they’re not flat bottomed, they’re rounded where they can bear more loads. These were the Mack trucks of the National Roads. These hauled serious tonnage and serious cargo.”
Because of the rounded bottom, travelers could take the wheels off and drag it over snow and seal it up for waterways.
“These were not the wagons that went across the prairie. These were eastern wagons,” Sloan said.
Nearby will be a large interactive topographical map in the canal and train area. Made of plywood and poked with tiny holes to twist fiber optic lighting through, the map will eventually show the various roadways, waterways and trails throughout the region when one of the buttons on the panel is pressed.
“We’re trying to make it as interactive as possible,” Sloan said.
Spread around it will be artifacts like a model canal boat and wheels from New York railroads and a large light signal from the B&O.
“The railroads around here were serious business,” Sloan said. “Coal was serious business.”
Also included are three cars and three different variations of the National Road from throughout American history, including a 1905 Studebaker Wagon, a 1915 Ford Model T and a 1929 Durant.
Since buying the building in 2000, getting the first floor transformed into museum space has been the goal, Bartik said. When all of the previous agencies left the building, they could start in earnest towards their ultimate goals — to gain museum certification and become an affiliate of the Smithsonian.
