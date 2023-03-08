CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is included in an expanded quarantine order due to the spread of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest that poses a danger to the region’s agricultural operations.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture expanded the order Monday to include 18 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions. Garrett County is not included.
The order restricts the movement of regulated articles that might contain the spotted lanternfly in any of its life stages, including egg masses, nymphs and adults.
“The spotted lanternfly continues to be a destructive invasive species that has negatively impacted agriculture operations throughout the mid-Atlantic region,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department continues to take steps to expand the quarantine zone out of an abundance of caution as we remain vigilant in controlling the spread of this destructive insect.”
The original quarantine order from 2019 included Cecil and Harford counties, which have established spotted lanternfly populations. In early 2022 the quarantine zone was expanded to nine additional jurisdictions based on the confirmed existence of known spotted lanternfly populations.
Businesses, municipalities and government agencies that move regulated items — landscaping, remodeling, or construction waste; packing materials like wood boxes or crates; plants and plant parts; vehicles; and other outdoor items — within or from the quarantine zone must have a specialized permit from the state.
Residents transporting restricted items, which includes recreational vehicles, lawn mowers and firewood, are asked to inspect the items for lanternflies using a checklist provided by the department.
The spotted lanternfly feeds on over 70 different types of crops and plants, including grapes, hops, apples, peaches, oak, pine, and many others, the Department of Agriculture said.
Nymphs and adults feed on plants, using their piercing mouthparts to suck sap from trunks and stems, which causes stunted growth, localized damage and reduced yields.
Additionally, the insect excretes a sugary substance called honeydew, which is attractive to ants, wasps and bees. Honeydew can develop an intense, rotten odor as it ferments. It is also readily colonized by black, sooty mold which can cover leaves and inhibit photosynthesis. Sooty mold can also cover manmade structures and can be difficult to remove.
Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. As a known hitchhiker, the spotted lanternfly has also spread to Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
