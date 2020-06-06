CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one at The Kensington, an assisted living facility in Cumberland.
According to the Allegany County health department, the other two cases involve community members — one a male teen and the other a man in his 70s.
The new cases bring the total to 184. Nineteen people have died.
West Virginia
Health officials in Mineral and Hampshire counties each reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
According to the Mineral County Health Department, the county total is now 48 — 10 are active and one person died.
Hampshire County has had 33 cases, three of which are currently active. One person has died.
