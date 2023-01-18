CUMBERLAND — An Allegany High School sophomore who dreams of becoming a police officer joined forces with the Cumberland Police Department on Tuesday, intercepting speeding drivers around the school, taking part in a traffic stop and issuing a citation, writing a police report, placing a suspect in custody and in a cell and participating in roll call.
Luke Warner, 15, has a unique genetic medical condition that affects his balance, coordination and mobility. Upon high school graduation, he hopes to study criminal justice in college and to be accepted into the Maryland State Police Training Academy in Sykesville.
Luke’s partner for the day was Pfc. James Beck, who conducted the ride along.
“Today was a good day. It was a good opportunity for me to see what real police work was like,” Luke said. “I enjoyed my time with Officer Beck and meeting the other officers. They were very friendly, funny and helpful. I am appreciative of all their help, time and effort and Ms. Mac for setting it up!”
The event was organized by Meagan McElfish, teacher at Braddock Middle School and Home and Hospital teacher for the Allegany County Board of Education, who contacted Beck about Luke’s dreams of becoming an officer.
“In working with Meagan and Luke’s parents, Sam and Becky Warner, we were able to achieve that goal,” Beck said. “I am thankful I had the opportunity to meet Luke and his family. It was a great pleasure to partner up with Luke today and enable him the opportunity and experience he has always wanted. He was a great partner to work with today and a joy to be around.”
