CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will open to students Wednesday with a three-hour early dismissal.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten begin Aug. 29.
Schools will be closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day, Sept. 30 for staff work time, Oct. 3 for parent conferences, Nov. 8 for election day, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Jan. 17 for staff work time, Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day, March 1 for parent conferences, April 5 for Easter vacation and May 29 for Memorial Day.
The first semester ends Jan. 13.
May 19 is the last day for seniors.
June 9 is the last day for other students and marks the end of the second semester.
According to a letter from ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank to parents, “it will be the responsibility of parents to review the COVID-19 symptom checklist daily and determine if their child has any of the symptoms listed. Parents should also take their child’s temperature each morning. Under no circumstances should a child who is exhibiting any of the symptoms as outlined on the checklist attend school on that day.”
Parents are expected to notify the school as soon as they are made aware that their child has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“Notification should be made by calling the school and speaking with the school nurse. All information will be kept confidential,” the letter stated.
If a student becomes ill while at school, the student must be pic for pick up in the event their child is symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus while at school,” it stated.
In the event of a COVID-19 outbreak at school, the school nurse and administration will follow state guidelines to determine who has been in close contact with the individuals.
“Parents will be notified in writing if their child is a close contact of someone positive for COVID-19, or symptomatic of COVID-19 as part of the outbreak protocol,” it stated.
The Allegany County Health Department will determine the quarantine or isolation length and return date for all individuals involved.
“The quarantine or isolation length will be adhered to without exception,” it stated.
Students who are quarantined or isolated will receive their class work from the school for the length of their quarantine period.
“During this time it is essential that open communication occur between home and school to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” it stated.
Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.
