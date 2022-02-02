CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 hit 50% Wednesday, but indicators of virus spread continue to lag behind state averages and eight more county residents have died, health officials said.
The county’s cases rate per 100,000 population, a measure of new coronavirus cases per day, was at 100.87 Wednesday, nearly three times the state average of 34.25, according to the Allegany County Health Department. The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 22.61%, compared to the 7.68% state average.
Health officials reported 81 new cases since Monday, raising the count to 15,689 since the start of the pandemic.
The new deaths reported since Monday raised the county toll to 330.
Testing, vaccinations
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Vaccinations are available on Wednesdays at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. No appointment is needed for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine (age 18+) and first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine (age 12+).
Appointments are required for the Moderna booster vaccine. To register, call 240-650-3999. Vaccines and boosters are also available at pharmacies, urgent care clinics and some primary care providers.
