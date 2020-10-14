CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s COVID-19 count swelled to 551 on Wednesday, an increase of 30 since totals were last reported Friday.
None of the latest cases involve patients who have required hospitalization, health officials said.
The county health department typically reports new case data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but no report was issued Monday.
Health officials said the latest cases involve a male child under 10, four males and one female in their teens, three men and seven women in their 20s, one man and four women in their 30s, a man and woman in their 40s, a man and two women in their 50s, and three men and a women in their 60s.
