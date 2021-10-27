COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The conditions were brutal on the first round of the Maryland state golf championships, but Darian Bauer weathered the storm to advance to the final day.
With a wet course from the prior day’s rain and wind gusts as high as 50 mph, the Allegany senior struggled early. He eventually settled down to finish at 6-under 77 in a tie for fifth place, just four strokes off the leader entering the final day.
“I thought I played good, I hit well off the tee but struggled getting my second shot in,” Bauer said. “I had a couple bad chips here and there and some putts weren’t dropping. Other than that, not bad. Stuff to improve on tomorrow.”
Bauer, the first-ever 1A-2A West region individual champion from Allegany, couldn’t stay out of the bunker early, shooting 4-over on the first five holes. Bauer had a quick memory, carding 2-over the rest of the way.
Bauer birdied No. 9 and No. 13, a hole he just missed a long eagle putt on, and he rimmed out a birdie putt on the par-3 No. 14. If Bauer shores up the little mistakes and makes a few more putts, then the senior has a chance to threaten for the state title.
“He’s worked incredibly hard, so he deserves this,” Allegany head coach Brandon Reed said. “This is an awesome opportunity for him to be one of the best in the state at the 1A/2A level. He belongs here, and he proved that today.
“To start off like he did and to finish 2-over the rest of the way, that’s battling adversity. When he struggled was when the course was playing at its easiest. The wind picked up and he started to play better. ... He’s within striking distance. Hopefully, he’ll leave it all out there and have a good round, and we’ll see what happens.”
Bauer wasn’t the only kid from Western Maryland competing on Tuesday.
Northern senior Chase Taylor and Southern freshman Hank Lewis both battled and were safe at one point during the back nine, but they came up just short of making it to Day 2.
Taylor was just 4-over on the front nine but a poor stretch from No. 12-18, where the Husky shot 11-over, prevented him from qualifying for the final round.
“The conditions were pretty tough out there, and I’m just not used to hitting off Bermuda grass,” said Taylor, who finished at 15-over 86 to tie for 31st. “I finished off so bad. ... I think I finished double, double, bogie, triple, double on the last five holes. It was a mess, I just blew up.
“It was just the small stuff that I was messing up. I just couldn’t hit an iron, really that’s just all there is to it. If I hit a fairway, I wouldn’t hit a green, I was chunking everything. The ground’s wet and it’s Bermuda grass, so I was just deep swinging and catching everything fat.”
It wasn’t all bad for Taylor, who capped his high school golf career with a state tournament trip — his first. After missing out on the opportunity to make states last year because of COVID, Taylor carded a 79 in the west regionals to book his ticket to College Park.
“I’m really glad I got to come here in the first place, it’s awesome,” Taylor said. “The course is really nice, it’s in good shape too besides it being wet today. ... I’m really glad I got to come here and play, it was fun.
“I had a college coach here looking at me (from Shepherd). I think he’s still looking at me, so I’m excited for that.”
Lewis suffered a similar fate with a less than ideal end to his round, double bogeying two of the final five holes to finish 16-over 87 in a tie for 35th.
“I played okay, I could’ve done a lot better,” Lewis said. “Wind, just specifically the swirling of the wind, I didn’t know what club to hit at times. I couldn’t really make a decision.”
What Lewis does have going for him is his youth. The freshman’s maiden appearance at states appeared to light a fire under the first-year, who has his sights on a higher finish next season.
“It’s a learning experience,” Lewis said. “I want to improve everything about my game. ... It’s an honor to be with seniors (Bauer and Taylor). Darian’s the best in the region, so it’s an honor to be here with them as a freshman.”
The surviving Area golfer is well aware of what he has to do to come out on top today, as leader Noah Wallace from North East in Cecil County played in Bauer’s group Tuesday.
Bauer won’t go down without a fight.
“I know what I gotta shoot tomorrow,” he said, who is five strokes back of Wallace. “He’s a good player. I know what he has, I know what I have. We’ll see, it’ll be fun.”
