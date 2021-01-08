CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s coronavirus case rate dropped below the Maryland average for the first time in months Friday, a positive sign in the county’s fight against the disease.
County health officials reported 83 new cases and three deaths linked to the virus on Friday. The Allegany County Health Department had last reported case data Wednesday.
The county’s case rate Friday was 44.8, compared to the state average of 45.4. The rate measures the number of new cases per 100,000 residents.
The last time Allegany County’s was that low was Nov. 9, when the county’s was 8.93 and Maryland’s was 10.14.
The deaths raise the county toll to at least 162; 5,705 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Friday that 2,924 state residents have received both doses of the vaccine, 111,760 have received their first dose.
In Western Maryland, which in state reporting includes Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, 5,251 people have been vaccinated.
