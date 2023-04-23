CUMBERLAND — A passenger in a vehicle traveling through the city on Interstate 68 Saturday was arrested after he allegedly caused the vehicle to crash when he assaulted the driver, Cumberland Police said.
Blaine Nehron Powell, 57, of McClellandtown, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree assault following the single-vehicle accident near Willowbrook Road.
Police said an argument between Powell and the driver turned physical and caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and become disabled.
Powell was released on personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.
