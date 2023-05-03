KEYSER, W.Va. — Charges related to drugs, sex abuse and violent crime dominated a list of indictments handed up Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.
Of 18 people indicted, five face charges related to alleged drug crimes, four were charged with alleged sex offenses and four were charged with crimes of assault, according to the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Those indicted were:
• Brandon James Hartman, Piedmont, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.
• Daniel Wembly Mishow, Keyser, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
• Steven Jay Ruckman, Keyser, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, six counts.
• Trey Wayne Cook, Keyser, malicious assault, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
• Brian William Clawson, Piedmont, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.
• Philip Marvin Canan, Burlington, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and attempted first-degree sexual abuse.
• Andrew Douglas Deetz, Ridgeley, malicious assault, kidnapping and domestic battery.
• Brendon Michael Richard Dougherty, Carpendale, third-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, first-degree sexual abuse, soliciting a minor via electronic device and prohibiting child erotica.
• Gerald Anthony Cooper, Cresaptown, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender, two counts.
• Earl Scott Harris, New Creek, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender, two counts.
• Phillip Eugene Simms, Keyser, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender, eight counts.
• Donald Lee Lambert, Burlington, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender, 12 counts.
• Robert Wallace Carder Jr., Green Spring, forgery and uttering.
• Jimmy Lee Kiser Jr., Erie, Pennsylvania, wanton endangerment with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and malicious wounding.
• Dean Edward Wasson, Fort Ashby, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.
• Samuel Vance Lewis, Keyser, delivery of controlled substance — methamphetamine.
• Cori Shayn Hudson, Keyser, delivery of controlled substance — fentanyl.
• James Frederick VanMeter, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession o methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
