CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after Cumberland Police served him with an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged knife brandishing incident.
Timothy Hart Winkler, 37, was being held without bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
The victim said Winkler displayed the knife and threatened them at an undisclosed location.
