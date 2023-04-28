Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.