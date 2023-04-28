CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed without bond Friday after she allegedly threatened a man with a loaded shotgun Tuesday at a Fairview Avenue residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Samantha Jean Glotfelty, 50, was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant charging her with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endangerment.
Police said Glotfelty pointed a shotgun at the victim following a "verbal altercation" inside a residence in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
