ROMNEY, W.Va. — Disciplinary action is pending against a Hampshire High School student after an alleged threat against the school was discovered by the FBI, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday morning, the FBI notified the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office of a potential threat made toward Hampshire High School via Snap Chat.
Hampshire High Prevention Resource Officer Sgt. Joshua Kesner, a member of the sheriff's office, and school administration identified the suspect student, who was later removed from school property.
Police said the reported threat involved a sword that was recovered at the student's home following execution of a search warrant.
Kesner will file a juvenile petition against the student and further disciplinary action will be handled by the board of education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.