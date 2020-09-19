Allen, Keyser turn back Patriots

KEYSER, W.Va. — When Washington quarterback Frankie Amore followed up a 52-yard rushing touchdown with a 73-yarder on the Patriots’ first two plays of the second half, Keyser’s defense needed to find an answer for the elite ball carrier.
Amore and his Washington squad cut a once 22-point Golden Tornado lead to 35-28, as the Class AAA squad from Charles Town battled back to keep pace with Keyser’s dynamic offense.
But the Golden Tornado defense was up to the challenge. It forced a punt and then stopped the Patriots on downs, and Drae Allen tallied a pair of TD’s on two straight possessions on the other end to help Keyser pull away for good, winning 55-35 over Washington in its home opener Friday.
“Our offense played well, we were hitting on all cylinders right off the bat,” Golden Tornado head coach Derek Stephen said. “They flustered us a little bit, but we figured it out and got it going. They had a high-scoring offense, they’ve been averaging 45, 50 points a game, so to hold them to what we did I thought we did pretty well.”
Washington and Keyser both came into the matchup with 1-1 records, with both teams’ victories coming by way of Berkeley Springs.
The Golden Tornado offense was tough to contain, boasting 620 total yards — more than 500 of which came on the ground as the home side punted only once.
Allen, generally known as Keyser’s short-yardage back, gave his team a cushion with a 50-yard touchdown run after Washington cut the lead to one score in the third quarter. The senior finished with 16 carries for 112 yards, finding the end zone a game-high four times.
“He’s one of the seniors we’re relying on,” Stephen said. “He’s our bruiser, he can run people over but has a little wiggle, so he can get out in the open field. He busted a big one today, and that was something we look forward to.”
While Allen is the hammer, senior running back Zion Powell provides the offense with a nice change of pace with his outside running ability. He started his night with a 40-yard run on the first series of action, and the big-play ball carrier broke off six runs of at least 10 yards. He finished with a team-high 136 on 13 touches.
“Zion’s our speed guy on the outside,” Stephen said. “And we also have Hunter VanPelt, who we threw out today, and he’s another change of pace. He’s a little scatback, and he’s hard to tackle in a phone booth, so we just have a plethora of guys we can throw out there and run the ball.
“Like we tell the guys, ‘The ball’s not heavy, and if you get tired just let us know, and we’ll put somebody else in there.’”
VanPelt rushed for 75 yards on just four carries, including a 33-yard score in the third quarter.
Washington utilized an unusual two-quarterback system, where either Amore or Thomas Wogan could receive the snap on any given play.
Amore ran for six touchdown scores a week ago against Berkeley Springs, but he started relatively slow on Friday. He had eight touches for 55 yards before halftime, as teammate Bryson Fleming did the bulk of the damage with seven carries for 83 yards in the first half — he ended with 101 yards on the ground.
Yet, Amore didn’t relent, and he eventually cracked the Keyser defense with a pair of huge runs to open the second half. After his 73-yard burst, he was already up to 190 yards with nearly two quarters left to play, but he only notched six more on his final nine carries.
Stephen and his staff rotated in more defensive personnel than usual throughout the second half, which may have played a part in slowing the dangerous Patriot senior with different looks.
“I don’t know if it messed with him because it was something we hadn’t done in the first half,” Stephen said. “It kind of just slowed him down a bit and got our guys to take a deep breath and refocus. Then we were able to play with them like we should.”
Allen and Powell were both instrumental in slowing Amore in the latter stages of the game, as both notched sacks to stall Washington drives.
After Allen scored his two second-half TD’s, Keyser quarterback Gavin Root completed a 44-yard dagger to Sammy Bradfield to set up a one-yard Bradfield rushing touchdown, giving the Golden Tornado an insurmountable 55-28 edge with 7:59 left in the fourth.
Root was in control running the offense all night, completing 6 of 9 attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 97 yards on nine attempts. Bradfield caught three balls for 62 yards and a first-half receiving score to match his rushing TD. He ran for 52 yards on 10 carries.
“(Root) made a lot of good decisions, a couple bad ones, but for the most part he ran the offense pretty well,” Stephen said. “He put the ball where it needed to be, and dished it out where it needed to be. He can even put his shoulder down when he needs it.”
Keyser’s offense was unstoppable in the first half, scoring on each of its first four possessions — failing only on the final series when Root’s Hail Mary attempt from midfield wound up on the turf.
Drives of 61, 75, 81 and 55 yards ended in scores, as the Golden Tornado gashed Washington on the ground to the tune of 296 total yards — 227 of which came on rushes.
Allen powered in a pair of runs up the middle for first-half TD’s. Root added two as well, one on a QB sneak and another on a seven-yard pass to Bradfield.
The Keyser defense gave up 179 yards rushing before the intermission, yet its bend but don’t break mentality held an offense that scored 42 in a loss to Spring Mills and 40 against Berkeley Springs to just two scores in the opening half.
A pair of fourth-down stops in Golden Tornado territory stalled promising Patriot drives, as the Mineral County squad went into the half holding a 28-13 edge.
And though Keyser lost its way defensively for a couple of series at the onset of the second half, they rekindled that first-half energy to slow Amore just enough to pull away for the 55-35 home-opening win and move to 2-1.
Keyser is back at home Friday against Nicholas County at 7 p.m.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
