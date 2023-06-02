RAWLINGS — A bad situation that stuck Allegany County with 50,000 unwanted old tires led to a surprising new business partnership.
The collaboration will put a long-term tenant in the Barton Business Park, a 40,000-square-foot building the county constructed for $4.15 million in 2016.
The facility is on 27.5 acres, has gas radiant heat and is connected to the park’s wastewater treatment plant.
The idea for the building started roughly eight years ago when county officials wanted to gain an advantage over competitors for business in the mid-Atlantic region.
“We had met with different experts,” said Jeff Barclay, director of the county’s Economic and Community Development Department.
The advice they received was to construct a large ready-to-use building to attract light manufacturing businesses.
So the county built the 200- by 200-foot structure on Barton Park Drive just downhill from the American Woodmark plant.
“We started marketing the building,” Barclay said and added county officials over the years rejected several tenant prospects because they wouldn’t create many jobs. “We were being a little selective.”
TiresThe building remained vacant, but during the global pandemic was used by the Allegany County Health Department as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The same year, officials for a tire recycling company leased the McCoole Business Park, but ultimately “didn’t fulfill their obligations” and left the county with 100,000 old tires, half of which workers for the defunct operation got rid of, Barclay said.
As the county explored ways to eliminate the remaining 50,000 tires, an unlikely introduction to Geocycle turned into a great relationship, he said.
“They were looking for a preprocessing site,” Barclay said.
That didn’t solve the tire problem, which the county continues to work on, but it did lead to a new tenant for the big vacant Barton building.
AgreementGeocycle, which uses waste from industrial or manufacturing operations to produce alternative fuels, leased the Barton Business Park building for five years at $3 per square foot annually with some exceptions.
At the end of the five-year term are four renewal options — with rent increases — that could in total result in the company’s lease of the building for 25 years.
Under the agreement, the county will make improvements to the building for the first six months of the lease at no charge to Geocycle.
The county extended up to six more months of free rent for the company to secure equipment.
The venture is expected to generate up to 10 direct and 30 indirect jobs.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Allegany County to work with a large international company,” Barclay said.
“This is kind of the first domino to fall,” he said of the county’s involvement in the waste-to-value, green industry sector. “We see more opportunities on the horizon.”
Innovation According to a Geocycle spokesman, the company will use “off-spec products” that fail to meet the quality requirements established by large manufacturing or industrial operations.
Off-spec products can arise due to various factors, including defects in the manufacturing process, formulation errors, issues with raw materials and shelf life.
“Geocycle specializes in the pre-processing of post-industrial streams and other residuals generated by industrial and commercial businesses,” the spokesman said. “These materials can include non-recyclable paper, non-halogenated plastics, fibers and wood.”
Geocycle’s choice of Allegany County for the processing facility allows for convenient access to and efficient handling of materials for its customers and other generators located in the region, he said.
“Our pre-processing technology begins with the pre-sourcing of potential by-products,” the spokesman said. “We conduct stringent laboratory analyses to ensure that the specifications meet our guidelines. Only when the by-products pass our parameters do we proceed to blend these streams with other approved by-products. This blending process ultimately produces a homogeneous, high-quality engineered alternative fuel.”
The alternative fuel will be used by large industrial facilities in the region.
