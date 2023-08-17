CUMBERLAND — America’s 9/11 motorcycle ride will result in traffic delays on several downtown streets Friday morning, according to Cumberland Police.
Riders are expected to pass through the city between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. They'll enter Cumberland via state Route 36 and continue south on Mechanic Street, turning left onto Frederick Street. The riders will travel Frederick Street to Nave’s Crossroad, then Interstate 68 before a stop at Rocky Gap State Park.
Traffic stoppages will occur on the main route and all intersecting routes from 8-9:30 a.m., police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.