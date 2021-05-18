MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — No injuries were reported when an ammonia leak occurred after daybreak Monday at the Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., prompting early dismissal of Moorefield schools and briefly closing some of the town’s businesses, according to the Hardy County 911 emergency center.
The incident was reported at 7:24 a.m. in a 911 call placed from the chicken processing plant at 214 South Main St., said Paul Lewis, director of the emergency dispatch center.
“We sent Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department and Fraley’s Ambulance Service but there were no injuries and no transports,” Lewis said.
Units were on the scene until 9 a.m., about the same time Moorefield’s elementary, middle, intermediate and high schools were dismissed as a safety precaution, according to a Facebook post by Hardy County Schools.
Lewis said there have been no other incidents reported at the Moorefield chicken processing plant and that the company has its own emergency response crew to handle such matters.
He said there is a safety program in place and a safety director at the plant “who has made safety changes in recent years.”
Traffic was diverted from the area during the incident, but Lewis said he did not have any information to indicate that the Pilgrim's employees were evacuated when the leak occurred.
Pilgrim's Pride Corp. did not respond to a Times-News telephone inquiry about the matter after the newspaper was directed there by a spokesperson at the Moorefield plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.