Animal rescue organizations and shelters hit hard

In the hopes of spurring adoptions, on Tuesday afternoon through Facebook, HART for Animals hosted a virtual "Yappy Hour," in which they showed off some of the adoptable dogs currently there. The idea, executive director Paula Yudelevit said, was "mostly to show (the dogs') personalities" to give hopeful adopters a better idea of what their potential new pooch is like. Here, volunteer coordinator Audrey Friend introduces Fran, a 9-year-old hound mix who's one of the available dogs for adoption at the center.