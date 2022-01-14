CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County has signed a contract with the local animal shelter to fund the no-kill facility at $499,000 annually for the next 10 years.
News of the contract was disclosed at Thursday evening's meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Located on Furnace Street, the shelter had been receiving shorter-term contracts in the past with the last agreement signed in 2017 for $399,000 per year.
"It gives me a lot of pride to announce this," said Jake Shade, county commission president. "We've worked on this for many, many months. We were able to sign a 10-year agreement that will keep it as a no-kill shelter.
"It will start at $499,000 annually, increasing by 2% a year for 10 years and we will also provide them with a truck."
Shade said many times they had to negotiate, or renegotiate, their agreement at various times.
"We've been going back and forth and now they are happy to get that certainty," said Shade. "They want to stay as a no-kill and we want them to stay as a no-kill and this allows them to do that."
Animal control used to be handled by the county, however they spun off the department in 2012 into a pseudo independent agency with the county remaining as the primary funding source. The facility is administered by the Allegany County Animal Shelter Management Foundation, Inc.
"I think they do a very good job at the animal shelter and we're happy that it's a no-kill shelter for many years to come," said Shade.
"Before, if they needed extra money once in awhile we would try do it. But now this is like, this is the amount you are getting to run the shelter and it is what it is. We're happy, and they should be happy, and it's just nice to know where things will be going for the next 10 years," said Shade.
The shelter opened a new dog care facility over the summer that can house 50 dogs. The facility was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the state of Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.