CUMBERLAND — The annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween parade will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The evening will begin with the judging of costumed mummers at 5:30 p.m. at Smith Park, located between Race and Seymour streets. Participation will be limited to individuals 12 years of age and younger. The Grand Mummer trophy is being donated by The Sports Shoppe.
The Grand Mummer and winners of the judging will lead the parade and will be introduced at the reviewing stand. All mummers as well as the winners will walk the parade route to show their various costumes. Parents of the mummers are required to accompany their child through the parade route.
The reviewing stand will again be located in the parking lot of the HRDC building at 125 Virginia Ave.
Parade participants are to form in their designated areas beginning at 6 p.m. The first division units are to enter their formation area from Oldtown Road, turning down Pennsylvania Avenue. The division captains will then direct the units to their line-up area.
The units participating in the second through ninth divisions are to enter their formation areas by using Industrial Boulevard and turning up the street their division forms on and proceed to their formation area where division captains will direct the units to their position.
Buses carrying high school bands and their equipment trucks/trailers are to proceed to the disbanding area once they have unloaded. Parade spectators are reminded to park their vehicles and walk to their desired location to view the parade to alleviate unnecessary congestion in the formation areas. No vehicles are to be using First Street through Fourth Street during the formation and parade time unless they are units of the parade.
All formation areas and streets, to include alleys leading to them, will be closed at 5:30 p.m. No parking will be allowed on these streets after 4 p.m. on parade night. Those streets affected are Virginia Avenue, West Industrial Boulevard from Virginia Avenue to West Third Street, East First Street from Virginia Avenue to Wempe Drive, South Street from First Street to West Industrial Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue from Oldtown Road to Fourth Street, Seymour Street from First Street to Fourth Street and Grand Avenue from First Street to Second Street. Race Street will remain open for emergency vehicles.
The parade will move west on East First Street to Virginia Avenue, then south to West Industrial Boulevard. Parade participants and parents are reminded that disbanding is not to occur at the corner of Virginia Avenue and West Industrial Boulevard, but in the area between Kirk Auto Sales and West Third Street.
Parade participants are reminded that no candy or other items are to be thrown to spectators during the parade. Candy or handouts are to be distributed during the parade by walking the sides of the street to hand items directly to the spectators.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the South Cumberland Business and Civic Association strongly encourages social distancing and use of masks.
The parade line-up is as follows:
First Division (forms on First Street from Arch Street to Pennsylvania Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue to Oldtown Road): Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Color Guard, costumed mummers, Parade Marshal Chuck Koelker, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Garrett High School Marching Band, Miss Heritage Days — Maelea Cramer, Cumberland Fire Department, ABATE of Western Maryland, Allegany Health Nursing and Rehab and Frosty’s Speed Shop.
Second Division (forms on South Street from First Street to Second Street): Bedford High School Marching Band, Lepley’s Dance Studio and “Never too late Girls,” Cumberland Healthcare Center, Cumberland Renegades pee wee football and cheerleaders, Cresaptown No. 2883 Eagle Riders, Burgmeier’s Hauling, Forever Media and Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department.
Third Division (forms on East First Street between South Street and Wempe Drive): Hope for Hyndman Marching Band, Ali Ghan Shrine and the Grand Scottish Rite Knights of St. Andrew.
Fourth Division (forms on South Street from Second Street to Fourth Street): Paw Paw Pirates Junior/Senior Marching Band and Color Guard, Cumberland Saints football and cheerleaders, Patriots cheerleaders, Will’s Mountain Cloggers, Wayne Keefer for Maryland House of Delegates, Girl Scout Troop 14089, Buckley’s Towing and Ellerslie VFD.
Fifth Division (forms on South Street from Fourth Street to West Industrial Boulevard): Hampshire High School Marching Band, Dixon Dance Studio, Planet Fitness, Riverside BMX, Dan Cox for Governor, Classic Car Wash, Hogs and Patriots Foundation Maryland Chapter 2 and Corriganville VFD.
Sixth Division (forms on Pennsylvania Avenue from First Street to Second Street): Frankfort High School Band, State Sen. George Edwards, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426, Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers, Bill Valentine for Mike McKay for Senate, Aaron and Eric Bittner and District 16 VFD.
Seventh Division (forms on Pennsylvania Avenue from Second Street to Fourth Street): Allegany High School Marching Band and Arrowettes, Allegany High School Homecoming Court, Warriorettes Drill Team, Westside Hunters football and cheerleaders, Parrott for Congress, Allegany County Boys and Girls Club of America, Save Rocky Gap and Bowman’s Addition VFD.
Eighth Division (forms on Seymour Street from First Street to Third Street): Mountain Ridge High School Marching Band, Bishop Walsh Student Council, Bishop Walsh Homecoming Court, Elect James Elliott State’s Attorney, County Commissioners Jake Shade and Dave Caporale, Allegany Radio Corporation, Dead Man Derby, Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue and Ridgeley VFD.
Ninth Division (forms on Grand Avenue from First Street to Second Street): ACT 1st FCU, Little Caesar’s, Fort Hill High School Homecoming Court, Fort Hill cheerleaders, Fort Hill High School Marching Band and Sentinelettes and Patterson Creek VFD.
