CUMBERLAND — A commission studying the salaries of Allegany County elected officials is recommending annual increases for the county commissioners while offering none for members of the board of education and others serving on local boards.
The work of the seven-member 2020 Salary Study Commission was presented to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners during a meeting last week.
Stuart Czapski, chairman of the salary commission, delivered the final report to the commissioners, who will consider the recommendations and vote on them in an upcoming meeting.
The salary commission, which began meeting in October, reviewed salaries for the Orphans’ Court, liquor board, sheriff, board of elections, county commission and board of education. Members were charged with recommending salary levels for a four-year period, 2023 through 2026.
Czapski said the salary commission favored an annual 2% raise for county commissioners for each of the four years.
The county commission salaries, with the annual increases, will be: president, $36,480 for 2023 followed by $37,209, $37,953 and $38,712 each of the following three years. The two-commission seats will earn $35,331 in 2023 followed by $36,037, $36,757 and $37,492 for each subsequent year.
All other offices were to receive no raises over the same time except liquor board members, which would receive a one-time 2% increase for 2023 and no raise for the subsequent three years.
Czapski said County Attorney Lee Beeman’s office compared local salaries to other jurisdictions in the state.
“The equal positions and what the population of the jurisdiction is and how many county commissioners they have, their form of government ... so we know exactly apples to apples what our representatives are doing relative to other jurisdictions in the state,” Czapski said. “We also then meet with the representatives of each of the offices. ... They make a recommendation to what they think should or shouldn’t happen for their boards.”
The recommendation to offer no salary increases for the five-member Allegany County Board of Education was the third consecutive time the salary commission offered no increases for the elected board.
According to records supplied by Czapski, the last time the board of education had an increase in salary was in 2014, which was the last year of the term 2011 through 2014.
The salary commission subsequently recommended no increase and kept that salary unchanged for the term 2015 through 2018, as did the 2016 Salary Study Commission for the term 2019 through 2022.
“So the salary has been $7,428 (annually for the president of the BOE) and $6,077 (per member) since the year 2014,” the report stated.
The annual salaries for the other offices are Orphans’ Court: chief judge $7,069, associates $6,700; liquor board: chair $5,969, members $5,304 (includes one-time 2023 raise); sheriff, $100,000; board of elections, president and members, $4,560.
BOE member Tammy Fraley and then-member Ed Root appeared before the salary commission Nov. 16. Root asked members for an increase at the meeting.
The Times-News reached out to Root and Fraley for comment. Fraley responded by email.
“When I was asked for comment on the Salary Study Commission report that did not request an increase for the board of education members I was hesitant to respond,” Fraley wrote. “It is often quite difficult to put a price tag on the amount of work involved in serving in a public office.
“I went back to see when the last increase was and compared to the increases of the other positions covered by the commission. After researching that and the other board of education members across the state, I must state that it is disappointing to not have the amount of work effort acknowledged in some way. It is clear that no one runs for public office because of the salary. I can state that in the past four years I have spent more time/personal funds than what I have received compensation for. It seems counterintuitive that there are increases for the other areas that are not applied across the board. Every public official spends personal time in their position so if there is an increase for one there should be an increase for all.”
In addition to Czapski, the salary commission included Brian Grim, Jonathan Dayton, Lawrence Kascecamp, Todd Logsdon, Tiffany Mock and Ian Reikie.
Greg Larry is a reporter at Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter.
