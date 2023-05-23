CUMBERLAND — The 2023 DelFest Academy has achieved the largest enrollment ever with 113 students participating in the instructional program, according to Lisa McCoury, academy founder.
"It's another banner year," said McCoury. "We have people of all ages coming here to learn to play music."
The academy takes place Monday through Wednesday prior to the start of DelFest, the four-day bluegrass and Americana music festival held annually on Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Lisa McCoury, wife of Del McCoury's son Rob, said instruction is available for guitar, banjo, mandolin, banjo, standup bass and voice from some of the top stars of DelFest.
"We thought it was a great idea to have an academy," said Lisa McCoury on Tuesday. "The academy has worked. All the feedback we get is all good. They thank us for doing it and tells how much they love it."
The students receive instruction on guitar from Cody Kilby, Kenny Smith, Ronnie Bowman, and Del's grandson Heaven McCoury.
The three-day academy culminates on Wednesday with a band scramble.
"It's starts on Monday where we give every student a different number and you're picked to be in a band with people you basically don't know," said Lisa McCoury. The bands consist of about 10 students each on various instruments.
"Then on Wednesday we do blind judging," she said. "The winning band gets to perform on the main grandstand stage Thursday after the Del McCoury Band soundcheck. They get it excited and it's something they'll always remember."
Mandolin is taught by Ronnie McCoury, Ashby Frank and Lauren Price. Fiddle instruction is offered by Jason Carter and Leanna Price, with banjo lessons coming from Rob McCoury and Cory Walker. Vocal lessons are taught by Garnet Bowman.
Two local musicians, Chris Blaney, a guitarist from Wellersburg, Pennsylvania, and T.J. Simpson of Keyser, West Virginia, are participating in this year's academy.
Blaney, 25, started playing guitar when he was 11. He was inspired by southern rock bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers Band.
"The academy is great. This is probably my fifth or sixth academy," said Blaney. "I'm back after missing for a couple years. It's some of the best one-on-one instruction you're going to find.
"Plus there is a lot of connections and lifelong friends you make from all over the country," said Blaney, who is currently solo as well as in a bluegrass band called "Black Diamond" and Southern Rock band called "Blind Lane."
Simpson, 21, is participating in the academy for the first time. He was inspired growing up by the records of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tyler Childers, Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson.
"I've learned a lot here," he said. "There is a lot of good guitar players you can learn from in class and just sitting around picking with them.
"I just like learning new things the most and meeting all the people."
Simpson said he hopes to get into the studio in the future and record some of his own compositions.
For more information in DelFest, including ticket availability, visit DelFest.com.
