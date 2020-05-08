CUMBERLAND — Another resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 143.
The man has underlying health conditions and is hospitalized, the Allegany County Health Department said in a Friday news release.
At least 83 residents and 18 staffers at the healthcare center have the disease.
As of Friday, 1,242 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 1,053 are negative and 46 tests are still pending.
