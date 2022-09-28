BURLINGTON, W.Va. — For many long-time volunteers, the only thing sweeter than the signature apple butter and dumplings sold at the Burlington Apple Harvest Festival is being able to have the event again after a two-year pause.
On Monday morning, more than 60 volunteers were hard at work on the Burlington United Methodist Family Services Hope Lane campus peeling, coring, slicing and boiling thousands of apples in preparation for the festival’s return this weekend. The two-day event was last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, the hall that housed equipment for the festival was destroyed by fire, and a new auxiliary hall opened earlier this year.
Many volunteers have helped for a decade or more, and for some it’s a family affair, including auxiliary President Cindi Clark. Clark, her dad Jeffrey Pyle and daughter Cathryn Saunders were all hard at work on different facets of apple preparation under the new Apple Harvest Memorial Hall.
Preparing the apples is no small feat, Pyle, who’s volunteered at the festival for 47 years, said. The apples were received in crates that contain 17 bushels apiece and about 4,500 pounds of sugar will be used in the week spent getting ready for the festival. That’s enough for roughly 8,000 pints and 4,000 quarts of apple butter, Pyle said.
Volunteers started working to prepare for the festival last Thursday. By Monday morning, the brand new walk-in freezer in the auxiliary hall’s kitchen was filled with 1,500 dumplings ready to be sold this weekend. Pyle and Clark arrived at 4:30 a.m. to set up ahead of the other volunteers who began to trickle in at 5 a.m.
It’s a tough week of work, Pyle said, but the last two years without the festival were “awful.”
“It was rough,” Clark said. “It was very, very rough coming down here and seeing it after the fire. It was a struggle, but I’m happy with the results and where we’re at.”
The new hall, Clark said, has a wealth of improvements ranging from the spacious kitchen with its walk-in freezer to a commercial dishwasher and water tanks to prevent the volunteers from relying on the supply to nearby homes.
Because of the generosity of state United Methodist churches and the community the building is paid off.
Rebuilding the hall and continuing the festival, Clark said, meant continuing her family’s “legacy.”
“It’s a legacy we’re going to keep doing,” Clark said. “We’re really heavily involved in this, and really proud of everybody here.”
Ann Martin of Crellin and her niece Mary Lou Ray of Baltimore said between slicing apples that volunteering is a family affair for them. Martin estimated that she’s helped prepare for the festival for the last 30 years, and Ray started taking part a decade ago.
Martin said she relishes having the chance to help support what Burlington United Methodist Family Services does for the youth they serve.
“What I enjoy is what they do for the kids,” said Martin. “We really enjoy it when they bring the little ones through so they can see what the process is.”
“I like the whole thing,” Ray said.
The Rev. Barbara Rexroad said she’s volunteered for the festival since she was in high school, and for the last 22 years has been in charge of the process of canning the apple butter, which takes place in the afternoon. Because they have fewer volunteers than usual this year, only pints and half-pints of apple butter will be sold, she said.
Rexroad said she likes seeing the volunteers come together and enjoys the atmosphere it creates.
“It’s very exciting to get the festival up and running,” Rexroad said. “It’s like we’re starting over, because it’s all new.”
For CEO Christopher Mullett, who began in his role in April 2020, this year’s Apple Harvest Festival is his first.
“It’s incredibly gratifying to see this all come together,” Mullett said. “... There was a lot of concern that people wouldn’t come back. To see this number of volunteers sitting here on a Monday, when I got here at 5 a.m. there were already people here with fires lit under the kettles. It says a lot about what people feel about Burlington United Methodist Family Services. They really believe in our mission.
“All these people are here because of the kids,” Mullett said. “They enjoy their time together and all that, but they’re all going to go home with sore arms and sore backs, and their forearms are going to ache for days, but they came because of the kids that we serve here.”
