The Potomac Highlands have seen that typical mixed bag of volatile weather in March with winter, spring and even summer previews. April usually marks the transition month into the growing season east of the Allegheny Plateau or state Route 36. Let’s examine the factors impacting our weather as we move into the year’s fourth month.
The weakened Polar Vortex that unleashed episodes of snow and ice in February not only fully recovered but is now stronger than average. For that reason, the Potomac Highlands were subject to a roller coaster ride in temperatures in March with very warm to chilly episodes.
Regardless of whether or not a Stratospheric Warming Event knocks the Arctic Circle Polar Vortex off its rocker in mid-winter, there is always a final warming of the season that completely destroys the Polar Vortex in late spring. The average date for the final disruption of the vortex is April 15. Last winter, the Polar Vortex remained strong until it broke to pieces in late April.
This year’s Polar Vortex recovery following the Stratospheric Warming Event in January has been unprecedented. It’s as strong as last year’s vortex, and therefore, will undergo its final decay of the season later than average, so around the end of April.
What does this mean for the Potomac Highlands weather forecast? A strong vortex coupled with a positive North Atlantic and Arctic Oscillation through mid-April will bring above-average temperatures and on one occasion, likely sometime between April 8-10, record-breaking warmth. There will be occasional showers in April’s first half, best chance as outlined in the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack will occur April 5-7 and 11-14.
Even following a wet or snowy winter with above average precipitation, early April warm, dry days will also bring an elevated brush fire risk. The reason — vegetation, (flowers, bushes, trees, etc.), which helps add ample moisture to the air, is still in winter dormancy.
On warm, windy days in April before the trees bloom, the air and top layer of soil can dry out quickly, with relative humidity dropping below 20 percent. The very dry conditions elevate the fire danger. You may recall seeing varying degrees of the fire danger index displayed on a forest service sign featuring Smokey Bear.
Heading through the second half of April, the teleconnection patterns and rapidly weakening Polar Vortex will contribute to a dip in the jet stream. This pattern shift will bring cold enough temperatures to produce a hard morning frost on occasion. So, don’t go planting flowers during the warm, early April days! As a matter of fact, hold off spring planting until May, especially for gardening enthusiasts in Garrett County.
Although thunderstorms have been rare so far in 2021, April is the month where thunder rumbles typically return to the Potomac Highlands. More precisely, April 23-30 between 4-7 p.m. historically is the best chance in April to hear thunder and see lightning.
This year, Allegany and Garrett counties will see an occasional thunderstorm on approximately these dates: April 18-19 and 27-30. Thunderstorms will likely develop along cold fronts that will track across the Appalachians. Severe weather with hail, gusty winds and/or tornadic activity will likely be confined to the eastern Ohio Valley and southern mid-Atlantic (eastern Ohio to western Pennsylvania and southern West Virginia and Virginia) in April. No severe weather is expected in Allegany or Garrett County.
Rainfall will likely trend above-average across the Potomac Highlands. This means east of Route 36, or central and eastern Allegany County, including Cumberland, will likely see more than 3.30 inches while Garrett County will see more than 3.90 inches of rainfall in April.
April is also part of the winter season in Western Maryland. Cumberland averages .2 inches of snow while Garrett County and the Alleghenies traditionally see 1 to 2 inches.
While Cumberland stands a good chance at seeing flurries in the wake of one of these mid-April cold fronts, we don’t expect any accumulation. Along and west of Route 36, the month will likely bring about an inch of snowfall.
Stay safe and enjoy Mother Nature’s warmth in the first half of April. I’ll bring you forward through May’s expected weather trends in late April!
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill previously was a meteorologist with WDVM (formerly known as NBC25) in Hagerstown and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Merrill can be reached at 240-285-8476 or by email at cmweather24@gmail.com.
