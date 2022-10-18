FLINTSTONE — Communication, unity and collaboration were the order of the day as leaders from across Appalachia gathered Tuesday morning at Rocky Gap Casino Resort to open the Appalachian Regional Commission’s annual conference.
A packed crowd occupied the resort’s Allegheny Event Center to hear remarks from ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and MLB Hall of Famer and longtime Baltimore Orioles third baseman and shortstop Cal Ripken Jr., as well as other regional leaders.
Manchin reflected on the 2022 conference theme of “One Appalachia: Connection & Collaboration,” and what it means for the 13 states the coalition represents. She also highlighted different ARC initiatives.
“I truly believe that we are at a point in time of having some opportunities that we have not had before, and may never have again,” Manchin said. “We are in a position to truly make transformational changes — not just to survive, and not just to thrive, but to bring us to a point of being able to compete. But, in order to do that, it means that we all need to work together. It goes back to that relationship building.”
The $47 million round of POWER grants announced Monday at Frostburg State University, Manchin said, is the largest to date.
Manchin encouraged the crowd to think outside the box for future opportunities as the available pool of federal funds increases.
“If we are going to have greater budgets, greater opportunities for money and we continue to do only what we have done in the past, we will only continue to get the same results,” Manchin said. “They are great results, but I think this increase in funding and opportunity means that we are expected to do bigger things, to think bigger, to think larger, to think how we can have a greater impact on a greater number of people.”
Hogan, who serves as the states’ co-chair for ARC, noted that this was the first time Maryland has hosted the conference in 30 years. In his introductory remarks, he encouraged attendees to “get out and enjoy what I believe is one of the most beautiful parts of Appalachia.”
While on stage, Hogan and Ripken Jr. traded the occasional joke and discussed everything from the baseball legend’s ties to Appalachia to his career and charitable work post-retirement. Ripken Jr. received a standing ovation when he joined the governor.
Ripken Jr. said his baseball roots can be traced directly back to traveling with his father, Cal Ripken Sr., early in life while he worked as a minor league manager. His connection with Appalachia is especially strong in that regard, Ripken Jr. said, as his family settled for a bit in Asheville, North Carolina, when he was 11.
“Asheville is a really good place,” Ripken Jr. said. “I think it was also there that I realized that I wanted to be a pro baseball player, because my dad put me to work in the visiting clubhouse, so I shined shoes and did laundry and all that kind of stuff.”
Ripken Jr. was also drafted out of high school by the Orioles and started his career in the Appalachian League in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Hogan asked Ripken Jr. about the lessons he learned in more than two decades with the Orioles.
Ripken Jr. said he went through everything with the team from winning a World Series one season to losing 21 games in a row another. The latter, he said, “is the worst kind of experience you’d want to go through, one that you’ll learn life lessons from. In some ways, you’ll look back and go ‘I’m glad I got challenged that way, so I know what I’m capable of.’”
