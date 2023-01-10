CUMBERLAND — Three Appalachian Regional Commission grant awards worth more than $200,000 will benefit educational initiatives in Allegany and Garrett counties.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the awards to Allegany College of Maryland and Garrett County’s “STEM Ready Kids” initiative in a press release. The college will receive a combined $200,000 for its makerspace and new arts marketing program that’s in partnership with Del McCoury and Rainmaker Music. The Garrett STEM program received $30,000.
The makerspace program, according to the release, was selected because of its role in helping regional workers, including former employees of the Verso Luke Mill, learn new skills.
“The college continues to expand its workforce training program offerings at the Makerspace to meet the needs of the local business community as well as entrepreneurs and business start-up opportunities,” the release says. “In order to continue to meet the training and workforce needs including additional items for robotics training, expansion of woodworking, and other industry-driven training opportunities, this grant will be used for infrastructure enhancements and education support at the Makerspace.”
The funds for the marketing program were awarded to help support the “innovative” initiative.
“Upon completion of the program, students have the opportunity to obtain full-time employment in promotions in the music industry. As part of their match for this grant, Rainmaker Music has purchased a building in downtown Cumberland which will not only house this innovative program, but support downtown revitalization,” per the release.
The money for the Garrett STEM program is intended to help build upon its success.
“With funding from former federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas, Garrett County initiated a process of sharing and demonstrating the power of their program with other schools and school systems throughout the ARC service area,” the release says. “Despite the pandemic, the county was able to successfully administer the first round of project funding which enabled their team of students to visit over a dozen schools/school systems across four ARC States (WV, PA, VA, and GA) to demonstrate the power of their robotics program. The county will utilize this funding to continue the ‘STEM Ready Kids’ initiative in rural counties throughout the ARC service area.”
Hogan, who is preparing to conclude his second and final term as Maryland’s governor, served as the 2022 ARC states’ co-chair. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was recently announced as his successor.
“We are excited to further the work of the Appalachian Regional Commission and support these innovative projects that will expand opportunities for students and workers across Western Maryland,” Hogan said. “Appalachia plays such a vital role in the social and economic fabric of our country, and the commission’s work has never been more important. I want to congratulate Governor Beshear on taking over as states’ co-chair, and express my profound gratitude to Gayle Manchin, my fellow Appalachian governors, and the entire team at the commission.”
