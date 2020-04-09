GRANTSVILLE — U.S. Rep. David Trone announced Tuesday that the Garrett County Board of Commissioners will receive $1 million in grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to construct an access road to connect U.S. Routes 40 and 219 in Grantsville.
The funding is for a local access road along Springs Road, in what officials hope will create economic growth and development in the region.
“It allows us to fill a void in available workforce housing,” said Kevin Hough, Garrett County director of economic development. “The money will fund land acquisition and provide a local access road, which will open up lots for developers to build long-term rentals.”
The next steps in the process, said Hough, will include the offer and contract of sale for land and beginning the process of procuring the road and utilities.
Of the impact of connecting Routes 40 and 219, Hough said, “assuming the expansion and completion of 219 to the Pennsylvania border, it will provide easier commuting time and connecting these two areas.”
The project is expected to leverage around $6 million in private investments.
“The lack of infrastructure in Garrett County and Western Maryland is leaving communities behind,” said Trone in a press release. “This grant is a step in the right direction — providing funds for an important infrastructure project to help stimulate growth in the region. We must continue to invest in Western Maryland and help bring the region’s infrastructure into the 21st century.”
