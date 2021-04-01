CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested after they allegedly kicked in a door and chased an occupant of an Arch Street residence Wednesday a short time after Cumberland Police ordered them off the property.
Nathan James Tracey, 22, and Justin Eugene Tracey, 26, were taken into custody on assault, burglary and related charges following the incident in the 100 block.
Both men remained jailed Thursday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
No injuries were reported in the incident that followed an argument and an initial investigation of a landlord-tenant matter, police said. One of the men allegedly brandished a knife.
