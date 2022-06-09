KEYSER, W.Va. — Once completed, the new Frankfort Elementary School will feature amenities that blend student safety and modern design with state-of-the-art spaces for learning, the project's architects say.
David Ferguson and Allegra Enochs of ZMM Architects presented the plans for the school to the Mineral County Board of Education when the group met Tuesday evening.
"The first thing you see" when walking into the completed two-story building, Ferguson said, will be the school's STEM Academy. The school library will also be nearby. Enochs noted visitors will have to buzz in and enter through a secure waiting area in the lobby.
The lab will feature stations with different focuses, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said, including a robotics area, an architecture and engineering space "with lots of areas for hands-on stuff" and a newsroom where students can film their own newscasts.
"We're trying to expose them to all the different careers you can have," Ravenscroft said.
When driving up to the building, Ferguson said, "we wanted to have an impactful corner," and so the first thing one will see outside is metal panels over the school's music wing. The rest of the exterior will be brick with metal accents, Ferguson said.
Enochs said the school grounds will contain ample parking for bus drivers, staff and visitors, as well as a service road for buses and workers.
The cafeteria will feature a blue ceiling and lots of glass fixtures, Ferguson said, as well as a view of the outside patio. The intent, he said, is for the interior "to reflect a night sky with stars." Students will be able to see outside, but the glass can be tinted to prevent people from looking in.
Some of the building's safety features will include bulletproof glass and additional bullet-resistant construction material.
"It will have all the new safe school standards," Ferguson said.
Board members were enthusiastic about the plans as presented.
"I'm thinking my Apple Watch is going to suggest that for the last 10 minutes I was exercising," board member Tom Denne joked. "It really was beautiful, and so appreciated. It exceeds anything I was imagining."
Next Wednesday, a groundbreaking will be held for the new school. The new $21.3 million facility will consolidate Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary, and is slated to open for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board meets next on June 21.
