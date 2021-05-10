CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland is likely to see an investment of up to $5.2 million in broadband expansion in the coming months.
“This investment is part of the biggest state allocation in rural broadband ever,” said Tyler Patton, vice president of public affairs for the Maryland Broadband Cooperative.
The cooperative has some projects underway, including a $255,000 fiber installation along state Route 36 at Lonaconing.
“There are 300 homes along the line and, once we are done, any of our 78 members (internet providers) have access to our fiber to provide the service to the houses,” said Patton.
The cooperative’s roots go back to 2006 when the idea for the nonprofit was first recognized by the Maryland General Assembly. It was created to facilitate the broadband rollout in Maryland.
Patton said the cooperative doesn’t provide retail service. The fiber lines run along Maryland’s major highways, with providers utilizing taps to extend service into towns and communities.
“Providers could rent a line for pennies on the dollar and then spend their capital dollars to go into the neighborhoods. It’s working,” said Patton. “When I started in this business there were six providers in Allegany County. Now we have 15.”
The funding expected to come to Western Maryland has been made possible largely by coronavirus relief packages coming from the federal government and the state.
Dels. Mike McKay (R-Allegany, Washington) and Wendell Beitzel (R-Garrett, Allegany) sit on the House Appropriations Committee. McKay said the exact amount that will be distributed to Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties will be determined soon.
“We will know by June 30,” McKay said. “The original amount proposed for broadband by Gov. Hogan was $32 million. But things change. Because of the CARES Act they decided to put in $300 million.”
The total funding spent statewide will include dollars for education and possibly subsidies for internet service and non-phone devices for eligible citizens.
According to Patton, there are three ways a provider can bring service to adjacent communities. The level of data and speed of transmission, or megabytes, can vary depending on the service.
“Fiber in the ground or on poles is one method. Second is fixed wireless, WISP, Wireless Internet Service Provider, like putting on a tower on top of tall buildings. The third type is satellite,” said Patton.
The newest satellite provider coming online is Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is expected to cover a broad area around the globe once fully operational.
“Broadband has been one of (the Western Maryland Legislative Delegation’s) number one priorities,” McKay said. “It would be nice if it were like rolling out sod to the communities, but it is more like patchwork, like a quilt. But we are doing whatever it takes so projects that get proposed get the best light shined upon them as possible. If a company wants to invest in Maryland, we do what we can to make sure they are successful.”
Fibercreek Networks recently agreed to provide internet to 50 homes in Oldtown by utilizing radio transmission equipment on Warrior Mountain. “Entrepreneurial ISPs are popping up all over the place. We went from seven to 14 providers around Allegany County and those aren’t big companies,” McKay said.
