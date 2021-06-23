CUMBERLAND — The Catholic churches of Allegany and Garrett counties will resume full-capacity worship beginning with this weekend’s services.
In a Wednesday press release, the pastors of Divine Mercy Parish in Frostburg, Our Lady of the Mountains in Cumberland and St. Peter the Apostle in Oakland announced that, a year after reopening services with limited capacity, many COVID-19-related restrictions will be lifted for this weekend’s masses and all future ones.
“This weekend, one full year later, churches will be wide-open again: open to full capacity, congregational singing restored, with masks optional for fully vaccinated people,” the release says.
“We have been celebrating in-house masses for a year now and welcome everyone to join us for safe, dynamic, and spiritually nourishing Eucharistic celebrations at our locations in Garrett County,” said Rev. Tom Gills, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle and St. Peter at the Lake in McHenry.
Information on service schedules is available by contacting the respective churches, per the release.
Six new cases in Allegany County
Allegany health officials reported six new cases since Tuesday in a press release Wednesday, along with no additional deaths. There have been 7,050 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the county, along with 212 deaths.
Thirty-seven percent of residents have received a first vaccination shot, and 34.1% are fully vaccinated with both doses, according to the health department. More than 2,800 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The local case rate is 2.23 per 100,000 and the positivity rate 1.44%, compared to the statewide rates of 0.99 per 100,000 and 0.61%, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.