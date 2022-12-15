Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch below 1,000 feet with a quarter to a half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Washington and Frederick MD Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air will push into the valleys this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&