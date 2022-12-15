ice

Inclement weather has lead to closings and cancellations in and around the Cumberland area:

• Allegany County Public Schools, closed Thursday. Asynchronous learning will take place for students, and assignments will be given no later than 9:30 a.m. Teacher office hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-2 p.m. As always, students without access to connectivity will be given up to two days to submit assignments.

• Garrett County Public Schools, closed Thursday.

• Mineral County Schools, closed Thursday.

• Hardy County Schools, closed Thursday.

• Hampshire County Schools, closed Thursday.

• Allegany College, closed Thursday.

• Garrett College, closed Thursday.

• Frostburg State University, closed Thursday.

• Mountainview Landfill, closed Thursday.

• No trash or mixed paper recycling collection in Cumberland on Thursday. Trash will be collected Monday, Dec. 19, along with appropriate recycling.

• Allegany County Animal Shelter, closed to visitors Thursday.

• Garrett County Community Action, closed Thursday.

• Allegany County Transit, no bus or van service, including FSU and JARC.

• All UPMC Western Maryland outpatient offices, including clinics, urgent care locations, physician offices and diagnostic centers, will open at 11 a.m.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you