Inclement weather that is predicted to begin Wednesday night and continue Thursday is leading to closings and cancellations in and around the Cumberland area:
• All Allegany County Public Schools after school and evening activities for Wednesday.
• Allegany County Public Schools, closed Thursday. Asynchronous learning will take place for students, and assignments will be given no later than 9:30 a.m. Teacher office hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-2 p.m. As always, students without access to connectivity will be given up to two days to submit assignments.
• Garrett County Public Schools, closed Thursday.
• Mountainview Landfill, closed Thursday.
• No trash or mixed paper recycling collection in Cumberland on Thursday. Trash will be collected Monday, Dec. 19, along with appropriate recycling.
• Allegany County Animal Shelter, closed to visitors Thursday.
• Garrett County Community Action, closed Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.