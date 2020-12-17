CUMBERLAND — Cumberland residents dug out Thursday from the region’s first major snowstorm of the season, but it produced only about half the amount of snow that was predicted for Mountain Maryland, the Potomac Highlands and nearby Pennsylvania.
“Snow totals across the region were fairly uniform in the 7- to 10-inch range,” said Chad Merrill, a Cumberland native who serves as the meteorologist for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.
Some forecasts had predicted 16 to 20 inches of snow for Western Maryland.
Snow began falling about 10 a.m. Wednesday, quickly coating road surfaces and creating hazardous travel conditions.
No major accidents were reported throughout the region, but the threat of freezing conditions loomed.
“The biggest obstacle going forward for the weekend is the cycle of overnight freezing of melted snow called black ice.
“People should be mindful that if they spot what appears to be a wet spot in the shade or at night it is likely a sheet of ice,” Merrill said.
Snow accumulations were measured at 10.75 inches at LaVale and 9 inches in Garrett County, according to the State Highway Administration.
The SHA utilized 28 pieces of equipment at LaVale and 24 in Garrett County, in addition to contractual trucks in both counties during its storm operation.
“We are still encouraging people to be cautious, slow down and don’t crowd the plow,” said Shelley Miller, district community liaison at the SHA District 6 office in LaVale.
The National Weather Service forecasted partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 30s. The forecast included the possibility of snow showers Saturday night and temperatures rising Sunday through Tuesday into the lower 40s.
Merrill said light snow was possible Sunday for western Allegany County and Garrett County.
“But downwind of the Allegheny Plateau in LaVale and points east through the county only a dusting is expected,” he said.
