WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman David Trone (all D-Md.) announced the award of $646,666 to the Barton Hose Company No 1 Inc. Together with last week’s award to Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company, a total of $1,435,757 will go toward the purchase of 192 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus units for 13 stations across Allegany County.
SCBAs provide firefighters with fresh oxygen and prevent them from breathing harmful carcinogens when responding to fires.
“With updated safety equipment, our firefighters can better protect themselves while continuing to fulfill their essential mission in communities throughout Allegany County,” said Van Hollen. “These first responders put their lives on the line, and I will keep fighting to ensure that they have the tools necessary to maximize their safety on the front lines while serving Marylanders.”
“The brave firefighters in Allegany County put their lives at risk every day to serve our communities, it is our responsibility to ensure that they have the equipment and resources they need to safely do their jobs and protect Maryland residents,” said Cardin. “Team Maryland will continue to advocate for federal support for firefighters and first responders across our state.”
“Our firefighters work hard every day to keep Marylanders safe from harm. These brave men and women deserve the utmost admiration and respect, as well as top notch safety equipment to help their families sleep easier while they're on the job,” said Trone. “Moving forward, I will keep working to secure more resources for our firefighters, who do so much for our community.”
The grant was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first responder personnel.
