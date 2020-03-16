Area nursing homes taking precautions against virus

CUMBERLAND — Nursing home and care facilities throughout the region are taking extensive precautions to keep their residents safe and secure in the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, especially with the number of cases now reported in Maryland pushing past 30.
“All of us are following guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and the state of Maryland,” said Jeff Metz, administrator of Egle Nursing and Rehab Center in Lonaconing.
Egle, along with Cumberland Healthcare Center on Winifred Road and Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation on Furnace Street, each said that they are restricting and screening visitors, and have been for some time now.
“We actually are restricting all visitors with just a couple extreme exceptions,” said Fred Stratmann, general counsel for CommuniCare Health Services, which includes Cumberland Healthcare Center. The facility has been screening visitors since March 1.
Screening procedures include admissions, employees, visitors and even delivery workers.
In coordination with hospital guidelines, Metz said Egle is screening visitors for respiratory illness, a fever over 100 degrees, recent travel history and contact with anyone infected with COVID-19.
The center is trying to limit physical contact with the outside world as much as possible, Metz said.
“Our goal here is really to prevent exposure for our patients,” said Stratmann, mentioning how vulnerable the patients are and how harmful the virus has been to older citizens in the U.S. and across the globe. “We have followed and, I think, we’re actually going above and beyond what the CDC recommends.”
If an employee is coughing, has respiratory illness or fever of 100.4, the administration at Cumberland Healthcare Center is telling them to stay home. Delivery people aren’t allowed in the building.
Debra Buckalew, administrator of Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation, said the center and it’s parent company are constantly adapting to the ever-changing landscape of practice and procedure to keep residents safe.
“We’re getting emails all the time from CMS. It’s changing and we’re adapting,” she said. “We just are really trying to keep the residents safe. I think not seeing their loved ones is difficult, but we have been trying to call and use FaceTime. That’s a critical part of their life.”
The facility has a laptop that residents can use to talk with and see their families and loved ones.
On its Facebook page, Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation posted a visitation update that said for people to “remember, you can help prevent the spread of infection by practicing proper hand washing hygiene as well as coughing and sneezing etiquette. In addition to hand-washing, you can use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid shaking hands and hugging other individuals and if you are experiencing a cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and/or shortness of breath, please see a medical professional and refrain from going into public areas.”
“Hopefully, it won’t last that long,” said Buckalew, “but as long as it lasts, we’ll keep them safe.”
“Life goes on at the facilities,” said Metz.
